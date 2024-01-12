At Broome public hearing, residents argue legislative map 'still has many problems'

Over a dozen residents stood up at a public hearing Thursday night to urge Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to veto the legislative map recently passed by the Broome County Legislature.

Following the public hearing, Garnar will have to decide whether to veto or approve the map. If the map is approved, the Broome County Board of Elections will receive the map, and begin working on enacting the redistricting process.

Why is a new map being discussed?

Last November, a previously proposed legislative map was declared void by an appeals court for various reasons including the splitting of the Town of Maine into multiple districts and not properly counting people in jail in calculating areas' populations.

The new proposed map does not split the Town of Maine, and includes people in jail in the population count, but residents argued Thursday it still does not offer just and fair representation.

At the public hearing held by the County Executive, many residents took to the podium to argue that the map should be vetoed. None of the residents who spoke voiced support for the map.

Residents voice concerns at Broome public hearing

Matthew Johnson, the president of nonprofit Fair Maps for Broome, said that while the new map fixed some problems, others were clearly not addressed.

"We think this map still has many problems," Johnson said. "It still has not the smallest amount of deviation in terms of population in each district. The districts are still not very compact, in fact they are less compact now. Legally we, as well as the appeals court, think this is all done in furtherance of the Republican legislature."

According to Johnson and other speakers, the map has a high deviation in terms of population between districts, meaning one district may have a significantly higher or lower number of residents compared to another. Speakers also said the map was not compact, with some districts sprawling over large distances, and rural districts extending into parts of urban ones.

Other issues brought up by speakers included the problems with the mapping tool used by the legislature, which speakers said was complicated and inefficient, as well as the time provided to review the map, which many speakers said was not sufficient.

They also claimed the map clumps together very different communities, which could lead to some voters' voices not being heard, and argued the map provides an unfair advantage to Republican legislators.

According to Jonathan Krasno, a political science professor at Binghamton University, who was called as an expert witness in the previous map proceedings, this map may include a civil rights violation.

"This map includes something that I have never seen before in six decades of looking at maps," said Krasno. "It includes an incursion into the southeast side of Binghamton in the most racially diverse corner of Binghamton, which takes an area that is 53 percent Black and Hispanic, and clumps it into a rural district."

Vestal resident Susan Walker said that while the map may be legal, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the map fairly represents voters and gives candidates from both parties a fair shot at being elected.

"We are here tonight to say let Broome County be an example of the best that we can be, not the compromise of who we do not want to be," said Walker.

City Councilmember Kinya Middleton, who represents Binghamton's Second District, said while the map does not affect her district, residents had already reached out with concerns regarding fair representation.

"For me, as a woman of color, representation is a big thing," said Middleton. "I know that there isn't a rush right now, because the congressional maps are not drawn yet. I feel like we should take some time and think about it before we make a big decision. In your decision, make sure that it is fair in representing every single person."

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome legislative map debate: Residents urge Garnar to veto