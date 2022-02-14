Broome sheriff: Suspect shot and wounded by occupant during Town of Maine home invasion

One suspect is in the hospital with a gunshot wound and another is in custody following a reported home invasion Sunday evening in the Broome County Town of Maine.

Deputies from the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a residence on state Route 26 for a report of a home invasion burglary.

An investigation into the incident revealed one of the occupants of the residence, 23-year-old Jakev Jackson, received messages earlier in the evening threatening him with harm, the sheriff's office said.

A short time later several men, including Kenneth Hughes, 23, of Greene, New York and Brandon Sena-Bruzek, 25, of Montrose, Pennsylvania, traveled to the residence armed with guns, according to investigators.

Hughes reportedly kicked in a door to the residence and was confronted by Jackson, who was armed with a shotgun.

Hughes entered the residence and pointed a handgun towards Jackson, who fired the shotgun and struck Hughes in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said.

Hughes and Sena-Bruzek fled the residence and left the area south on Route 26.

Sheriff's deputies located Hughes in a vehicle a short distance away. He was alert and conscious with serious injuries to his abdominal area.

Deputies rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported Hughes to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. His condition is unavailable at this time.

Deputies took Sena-Bruzek into custody without incident.

He was charged with multiple crimes — including first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

Sena-Bruzek was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court and sent to the Broome County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail on each of the charges.

The investigation is continuing. Investigators believe this was isolated incident and there is no reason to believe the public is at risk at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

