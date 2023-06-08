Broomfield fatal shooting: Maestas-Sanchez retrial moved

Jun. 7—The man accused of killing 71-year-old Michael Lewis in Broomfield in 2021 has had his retrial moved to a later date.

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, whose initial trial in April ended in a hung jury, was scheduled to face retrial this week but has had the retrial postponed to an unspecified date. Two status hearings have been scheduled, one on June 23 and another on Aug. 28.

In April, Maestas-Sanchez was guilty of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass, but the jury did not reach a verdict on the murder charge.

Maestas-Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Lewis in August 2021 in the Sunridge Circle neighborhood. Investigators believe Lewis interrupted Maestas-Sanchez as he was attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area.

According to previous reporting, investigations showed there were three other people with Maestas-Sanchez that morning, including his girlfriend. The other two individuals told police they heard Maestas-Sanchez in an altercation after being tackled when they heard the gunshots, but claim they did not see the shots being fired.