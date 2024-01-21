Broomfield may offer new loan to first-time homebuyers

Jan. 20—Broomfield City Council members are expected to vote next week on a planned down-payment loan program for first-time homebuyers.

The program, discussed in a study session, would use $1 million from the county's housing development fund to offer down-payment loans to eligible homebuyers in Broomfield. To qualify, homebuyers must make less than 100 percent of Broomfield's area median income, which is $124,100 for a family of four. The community's area median income is defined as the midpoint of that area's income distribution. It is calculated annually by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If approved, the down-payment program would offer eligible homebuyers 30-year deferred loans with 2% annual interest. Loans would be capped at 6% of the purchase price of the home, or $50,000.

"We deemed it necessary to provide middle-income earners an opportunity to achieve long-term homeownership at the same time as providing sustainability to the housing division as this down payment is considered a loan that will be paid back," said Sharon Tessier, housing policy manager.

The down-payment loan program is expected to align with two developments in Broomfield — Grand Vue at Interlocken, 471 Interlocken Blvd., near Flatiron Crossing. and Dillon Pointe on Aspen Street near Aspen Creek, city staffers said in the study session.

The program would be administered through a contract with the Colorado Housing Assistance Corp., a nonprofit group that has worked with homebuyers in the state for more than 40 years. Of the proposed $1 million budget, $100,000 would go to CHAC for administrative costs with an additional flat fee for each home sold, according to documents from the study session.

City and county staffers estimate that the proposed budget would serve about 25 homebuyers. They said additional funding may be available through the state Department of Local Affairs.

The program is expected to come before the council on Tuesday. If it's approved homebuyers may start applying for funds within the first quarter of this year.