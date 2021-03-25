Broomfield police among hundreds who responded to South Boulder mass shooting

Mar. 24—The mass shooting at a south Boulder grocery store on Monday afternoon left 10 dead and a community in shock.

Officers were first dispatched to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive about 2:40 p.m. for an active shooter. Less than an hour later, about 3:28 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody. Details from the massacre slowly trickled in Monday, depicting an increasingly grim scene.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold confirmed Monday evening 10 people died in the shooting, including Boulder police Officer Eric Talley. Officials announced Tuesday morning 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada was identified as the suspect and was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials were dispatched to the massacre, including Broomfield police. Public Information Officer Rachel Welte said 29 Broomfield officers, including the department's SWAT Team responded to the scene and assisted in a variety of tasks, including clearing the building, securing the scene and speaking with witnesses.

The victims were identified Tuesday morning at a news conference as:

* Denny Stong, 20

* Neven Stanisic, 23

* Rikki Olds, 25

* Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

* Teri Leiker, 51

* Eric Talley, 51

* Suzanne Fountain, 59

* Kevin Mahoney, 61

* Lynn Murray, 62

* Jodi Waters, 65

According to the arrest affidavit, the call initially came in as a reported armed man that had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and then entered the store.

Telley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Another responding officer said the suspect appeared to be using an assault rifle and was continuing to fire at him while moving inside the store.

SWAT got a moving shield inside the store to get Talley's body, according to the affidavit. The suspect, now identified as Alissa, walked backward toward them in only shorts to be taken into custody.

Pharmacy Technician Maggie Montoya, 25, told Colorado Public Radio she heard the first gunshots and the store manager subsequently yell "active shooter." She hid in a small room where COVID-19 vaccines were administered and eventually heard Boulder Police demand Alissa surrender over the loud speaker.

Alissa's response came from just in front of the pharmacy, Montoya told Colorado Public Radio. She recalled him saying, "I surrender, I'm naked."

Police found the assault rifle, a semi-automatic handgun and a green tactical vest among Alissa's possessions, and also found a rifle case in a car belonging to Alissa's brother parked outside. Through law enforcement databases, investigators determined Alissa had purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, according to the affidavit, six days before the mass shooting.

Alissa was transported to an area hospital Monday after he sustained a "through and through" gunshot wound to his upper right thigh, the affidavit states. Officers did not smell alcohol and there was no indication of impairment from drug use. Alissa didn't answer any questions, though he asked to speak to his mother, the affidavit states.

Alissa was booked into the Boulder County Jail at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday and is set for his first court appearance Thursday.

Welte said Broomfield police are ready to assist neighboring agencies in a moment's notice because neighboring agencies have assisted them in a moment's notice in the past.

Considering the King Soopers shooting is one of the worst in the state's history, Welte said it's probably one of the worst the Broomfield Police Department has helped with.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in Boulder today. Ten people, including Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, lost their lives in this senseless act of violence," the Broomfield Police Department shared in a statement on social media Monday. "Our hearts go out to all of the victims, their loved ones, the Boulder Police Department and the entire Boulder community."

Welte said Broomfield officers will continue to help secure the crime scene in the coming days and help wherever else Boulder police needs them. She said she was not aware of any Broomfield officer who knew Talley personally.

North Metro Fire Rescue District did not have any crews on scene Monday, though Public Information Officer Sara Farris assisted with public information needs alongside Welte.

"Our firefighters train alongside our law enforcement partners for active shooter incidents to be prepared as much as possible if such a tragedy occurred in our own community or neighboring community," Farris said in a statement. "Yesterday's incident hit close to home, and the tragic loss of life is felt by every member of our organization. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of all the victims and our brothers and sisters at Boulder Police Department, as they mourn the loss of one of their own."

"We can't make sense of this tragedy, but what we can do is love those around us, and remember the lives and honor the legacies of those who left us too soon," the statement read.

Seventeenth Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason tweeted Monday evening "There are no words to describe today's massacre at a King Soopers in Boulder. My heart breaks for the victims and their families."

Another tweet he published said he's shopped at the grocery store countless times while attending law school in Boulder. He said he lived a few blocks away.

"I could never have imagined these horrific images of a mass shooting there," a tweet read. "My heart aches. It aches for the victims of this horrific crime. It aches for the families whose loved ones were violently taken from them. It aches for my colleagues in law enforcement who have lost another hero in the line of duty ... And it aches for my state and my country, which has seen too many instances of senseless murder and gun violence. My heart just aches."

Alissa appears to have grown up in Arvada, and went to Arvada West High School. He does have a prior misdemeanor case connected to a 2018 assault at Arvada West, according to Arvada police. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was given probation in that case.

"He was kind of scary to be around," said Dayton Marvel, who graduated from Arvada West High School in 2018 and was on the wrestling team with Alissa. Alissa once had an outburst and threatened to kill people during an intra-team match, Marvel said.

"His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody," Marvel said. "Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it."

But Damien Cruz said he knew Alissa growing up, and said he never noticed anything especially alarming about him or his brothers.

"We were good friends," Cruz said. "They played video games, they were chill. We were all in a little group, you know. I'd go to his house, he would come to mine."

Cruz said he had not been in touch with Alissa recently.

"This just shocks me," Cruz said of Monday's shooting.

Gov. Jared Polis said he too has shopped at that grocery store and thanked police for their work.

"Not only did we lose 10 lives, but this is real horror and terror for all of us. We simply can't let this be accepted," he said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Boulder, said "This cannot be our new normal."

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered to half mast to honor the victims.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a news conference it appears there are no other involved suspects at this time. Officials said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The Denver Post and Mitchel Byers contributed to this report.