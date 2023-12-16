Broomfield police arrest suspect in crash that killed mother, son

Dec. 15—The Broomfield Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with a crash earlier in the week that claimed the lives of a mother and her son.

Jose Menjivar was booked into the Broomfield County jail Friday after being released from the hospital. He is being held on charges of vehicular homicide reckless, vehicular homicide DUI and habitual traffic offender.

Melissa Powell, 47, and her son, 16-year-old Riordan Powell, died in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Main Street and Miramonte Boulevard. Menjivar was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra that allegedly crashed into the victim's vehicle, a 2016 Mazda CX-5.

The police department's statement said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but that it's believed that alcohol and speed were contributing factors. The official toxicology report has not yet been released.

Riordan Powell was a student at Broomfield High School and the Boulder Technical Education Center. A family friend has started a GoFundMe, at tinyurl.com/47b2u9s5, for Melissa Powell's surviving children, Chris and Halen Powell.

"Melissa and Riordan were both a light in many of our lives and it is hard to even understand and grasp the situation," the GoFundMe posting reads.

The statement included in the GoFundMe posting was authored by Jeremiah Garrick, who identified himself as a friend of both Chris Powell, and the brother of Chris Powell's fiancee.

"This inconceivable loss has left the Powell family grappling with grief and unforeseen financial burdens as we head into the holiday season," the statement reads.

"As the family navigates through this difficult time, we are reaching out for support. Anything you can donate would greatly help support Chris and Halen through and past the expenses of the funeral and help ease the heartbreak and strain brought on so suddenly. All of the funds raised will go to Chris and Halen Powell."

The funding request set a goal of $30,000. By late Friday, it indicated that $17,645 had been pledged.