Broomfield police arrest suspect in homicide

Dec. 18—Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the neighborhood where the victim was found.

The Broomfield Police Department announced Monday they made an arrest in connection with a homicide last week.

Daniel Krug, 43, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Krug is being held on $5 million bond as he awaits the filing of formal charges by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. That hearing is set for Thursday, according to online court records.

The victim, a 43-year-old female, was found by Broomfield police during a welfare check in the 3100 block of Promontory Loop in the Anthem Highlands subdivision just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to the department's statement made last week, the woman was found with "apparent injuries." Her name and official cause of death have not yet been released.

Police have not yet said what connection Krug may have had to the named victim or what led investigators to Krug.

Krug has no other criminal cases in Colorado, according to online court records.

Anyone with additional information that may be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Marshall with the Broomfield Police Department at 720-887-5268.