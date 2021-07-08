Broomfield police investigating bank robbery

Jul. 7—The Broomfield Police Department and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery at Wells Fargo at 2 Garden Center on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred shortly after 1 p.m. According to preliminary reports, the suspect told the clerk he had a weapon, Broomfield police Public Information Officer Rachel Welte said, but no weapon was displayed.

The suspect, who stole $10,000, is described as a 6-foot-plus white man who was wearing a black face mask, sunglasses, a green beanie, blue jeans and a plaid long-sleeve shirt, Welte said Wednesday.

Police are looking for a blue station wagon that may be associated with the bank robbery, which is punishable up to 20 years in prison.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-7867.