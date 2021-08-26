Broomfield police investigating shooting that killed man

Aug. 25—Broomfield police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle.

Broomfield police spokeswoman Rachel Welte said dispatchers received a report of a disturbance and a shot fired at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found an adult man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. No other people were injured, and no area schools were placed on lockdown or lockout.

Welte said police are working to determine the man's identity, but believe he may have lived in the area. Investigators went to a house he might have resided in.

The name of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after a positive identification and notification to next-of-kin have been made, officials said.

At this time, Welte said no arrests have been made, but detectives are following up on leads. She said based on calls, there is a chance they are looking for multiple suspects and vehicles.

"We don't know exactly what led to this," Welte said.

Police did get a report of several trespassing and vehicle trespassing incidents from the area this morning, and are working to see if those incidents are connected to the shooting.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Broomfield police at 303-438-6400.