Broomfield police join other metro agencies to combat street racing

Apr. 30—The Broomfield Police Department is one of 34 law enforcement agencies working together to combat illegal street racing.

The street racing working group was established in response to an increase in illegal street racing around Colorado, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol, which noted the group has been meeting to work on methods to help stop the issue.

Sixteen Denver metro agencies teamed up April 18 to combat street racers. More than 280 citations were issued and four arrests were made during the join operation, according to the release.

Broomfield police issued 55 summonses in Broomfield for a variety of things including modified exhausts, driving under suspension and expired registration. Of the 55 summonses, 10 were directly related to street racing, the police department stated on social media.

"Street racing is a dangerous activity that puts lives at risk," the state patrol release states. "Drivers who engage in street racing can quickly lose control and injure or kill themselves or other innocent roadways users."

The release added additional criminal activities are often tied to street racing, which increases the level of danger, including reports of shots being fired in recent events.

"Those who choose to take part in street racing can be subject to serious penalties for crimes such as reckless driving, reckless endangerment, engaging in a speed contest, aiding in a speed contest or obstructing a highway incident to a speed contest," the release states. "These charges often carry enough points to lead to a loss of your driving privileges, fines, and possible jail time."

Drivers who experience vehicles racing around them or feel there is a risk involved are advised to separate away from the racing vehicles. If there is an immediate risk, call 911. Incidents can also be reported to Colorado State Patrol by dialing *CSP, or *277. Reports can also be made at reportstreetracing.com. Private property owners can contact local law enforcement to initiate a trespass order if illegal meets are held at their place of business.

Agencies involved in the street racing working group:

* City of Denver Attorney's Office

* Denver District Attorney's Office

* 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office

* 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

* 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

* Adams County Sheriff's Office

* Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

* Arvada Police Department

* Aurora Police Department

* Brighton Police Department

* Broomfield Police Department

* Castle Rock Police Department

* Colorado Information Analysis Center

* Colorado Springs Police Department

* Colorado State Patrol

* Commerce City Police Department

* Denver Police Department

* Douglas County Sheriff's Office

* Edgewater Police Department

* Federal Heights Police Department

* Fountain Police Department

* Glendale Police Department

* Golden Police Department

* Greenwood Village Police Department

* Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

* Lakewood Police Department

* Larimer County Sheriff's Office

* Littleton Police Department

* Lone Tree Police Department

* Morrison Police Department

* Northglenn Police Department

* Thornton Police Department

* Westminster Police Department

* Wheat Ridge Police Department