Broomfield police seeking public's help in identifying man accused of exposing himself

Jun. 4—The Broomfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say exposed himself to a woman.

The man followed the woman around ARC Thrift Store, 6500 West 120th Ave., on March 18 before exposing himself to the woman, according to police.

Those with additional information are asked to contact Detective Joel Waight at 303-438-6400 or by emailing jwaight@broomfield.org.

In the photos the police department shared on Twitter of the suspect, he's wearing a camo neck gaiter as a face covering, a black Nike sweatshirt and tennis shoes that are partially orange.