Brooten man given 180-day jail sentence for 2019 juvenile sexual assault; 109-month prison sentence stayed

Jul. 16—OLIVIA — A Brooten man was given 180 days in jail and a stayed prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in May to fondling a child in Renville in 2019.

Travis Dean Ryks, 36, was sentenced to 109 months in prison for felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct for having sexual contact with a child younger than 13, but his sentence is stayed for 15 years as long as he follows his conditions for release.

His 180-day sentence in the Renville County Jail will be served on work release. He was given credit for 15 days already served.

Ryks must remain law-abiding, register as a predatory offender, attend a sex offender program, give a DNA sample, complete a psychological-sexual evaluation, abstain from drugs and alcohol and have no unsupervised contact with children.

Ryks was first charged in May 2019. Postponement or cancellation of some hearings carried the case into 2021, when the pandemic caused further cancellations and delays.

According to court documents, Ryks touched a 12-year-old girl numerous times in Renville in 2019.

He was accused of touching and fondling the girl's breasts. He also was accused of lying on top of the child and reaching under her top.

The girl eventually told her father about the abuse, and he contacted Renville County authorities in May 2019.

An investigation found text messages of a sexual nature from Ryks to the girl as well. In one text, the girl responded and told him her age.