Brother of 15-year-old homicide victim accused of killing innocent man in retaliation

A year after 15-year-old Issa Jeylani was shot and killed, Columbus police said his 21-year-old brother exacted revenge.

Osman Ali, 20, died July 22 after in a shooting outside his apartment building at the Trabue Crossing Apartments. Police said Ali had no connection to Issa Jeylani's death, which occurred on July 22, 2022.

But for Salad Jeylani, Issa's 21-year-old brother, that didn't matter.

According to court records, the elder Jeylani had sent text messages expressing his desire to kill "young Somalian males" in retaliation for his younger brother's death, whether they were involved or not.

Ali had gone to a Walmart about a mile away to run an errand for his mom. When returned to the apartment around 11:50 p.m. on July 21, someone fired several shots into his car, striking him in and around his abdomen. Ali's mother witnessed the shooting.

According to court records, Columbus police were able to get fingerprints off of the car that matched Jeylani's.

Ali's death was featured in the Dispatch's recent 80 Hours of Gun Violence project. A memorial for Issa Jeylani was also a part of the reporting in that project.

There is no indication or evidence to suggest Ali had any involvement in Issa Jeylani's death.

Salad Jeylani is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

No arrests have been made in connection with Issa Jeylani's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's office at 614-525-3333 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

