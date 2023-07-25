Brother of Aaron Hernandez accused of planning school shootings at 2 New England universities

The brother of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has been arrested on threatening charges amid concerns he was plotting to carry out school shootings at a pair of prominent New England universities, authorities said.

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, 37, traveled to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the University of Connecticut in Storrs to “map the schools out”, according to Bristol, Connecticut, police documents.

Hernandez’s arrest comes after a number of people, including a 35-year-old woman who had been dating him “for quite some time,” recently came forward and reported to police that the former UConn football player had been “displaying very erratic behavior,” the documents indicate.

The woman shared Hernandez’s phone number with police and showed an officer concerning messages she had been receiving from him.

“We’re taking lives if s*** isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names, and locations,” Hernandez allegedly wrote in a message to the woman. “They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Hernandez’s ex-girlfriend also told police that he failed to appear in court on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus on July 7 and instead went to UConn and Brown and “went into a number of classrooms and buildings. Hernandez also allegedly stated that he had a “bullet for everyone.”

In a separate threatening text message, Hernandez is said to have stated, “UConn program is going to pay unless I have a package deal and I get my estate and every single thing I have worked for. The coaches and university officials want to be selfish and selective about s***, well I am too. Very. They are going to get surprised. Love you, I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything and I don’t give a [expletive] who gets caught in the crossfire. I’ve died for [years] now and now its other peoples turn. I’m prepared to give my life so if I don’t get to see you on the outside know I love you always. Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing. Some are necessary for change to happen.”

Bristol police alerted UConn and Brown police after learning of the alleged threats.

In the ensuing days, Hernandez continued to post threats on social media, including one that read, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies, so pay upfront,” the documents showed. In another post, he allegedly said that someone “deserves to die” and that he “is coming for her and her family.”

After it became “readily apparent” that Hernandez was “gravely disabled and a danger to society,” Bristol police officers swarmed his home and learned he was inside with two children, ages 5 and 12. He was taken into custody, but not before a taser was deployed.

“Dennis exited the residence. He walked around the back and began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side,” an officer wrote in the documents. “He began yelling shoot me and disregarded the numerous police commands.”

Hernandez is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

