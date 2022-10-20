Brother of accused in Merced family’s murders enters plea, remains in jail on $250K bail

Albert Salgado, the brother of accused killer Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he was an accessory to the murders of a Merced family of four.

The 41-year-old Albert Salgado was arraigned in Merced County Superior Court. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, arson of property and accessory after the fact.

Salgado remains in the county jail with bail set at $250,000. His next court date is Dec. 15.

His brother Jesus was arraigned on Oct. 13 and pleaded no guilty to four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.

Prosecutors allege Jesus Salgado is responsible for the kidnapping and murders of baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

The bodies of baby Aroohi, her parents and uncle were found on Oct. 5 by a farm worker in a rural area of the county just northeast of Dos Palos.

If convicted, Salgado faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.