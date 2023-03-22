In a Brother Act with Putin, Xi Reveals China’s Fear of Containment

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets is a building in the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
Chris Buckley
·7 min read

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, flew into Moscow this week cast by Beijing as its emissary for peace in Ukraine. His summit with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, however, demonstrated that his priority remains shoring up ties with Moscow to gird against what he sees as a long campaign by the United States to hobble China’s ascent.

Talk of Ukraine was overshadowed by Xi’s vow of ironclad solidarity with Russia as a political, diplomatic, economic and military partner: two superpowers aligned in countering American dominance and a Western-led world order. The summit showed Xi’s intention to entrench Beijing’s tilt toward Moscow against what he recently called an effort by the United States at the full-fledged “containment” of China.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Xi and Putin used the pomp of the three-day state visit that ended on Wednesday to signal to their publics and to Western capitals that the bond between their two countries remained robust and, in their eyes, indispensable, 13 months after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine. They laid out their vision for the world in a nine-point joint statement that covered everything from Taiwan to climate change and relations with Mongolia, often depicting the United States as the obstacle to a better, fairer world.

“It looks like a strategic plan for a decade or even more. It’s not a knee-jerk reaction to the war in Ukraine,” said Alexander Korolev, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Australia, who studies Chinese-Russian relations. Noting the statement’s repeated criticisms of the United States, he said: “The threat is no longer implicit and hypothetical; it’s very explicit.”

Discussion of China’s murky proposal to end the war in Ukraine appeared only in the last section of their joint statement, offering no specifics about a way forward. In a warning to Western countries supporting Ukraine, it said that any settlement to the crisis must “prevent the formation of confrontational blocs that add fuel to the flames.”

Instead, the leaders talked up plans to enhance economic cooperation and draw more Chinese investors to Russia. They declared their admiration for each other’s authoritarian rule, with Xi going as far as endorsing Putin for another term in power, indicating to Russians that he was sure that they should back Putin in elections a year away.

“Xi Jinping in effect launched the reelection campaign for Putin,” said Maria Repnikova, a scholar at Georgia State University who studies political communication in China and Russia. “It seems like an important signal that highlights the extent of their friendship and that he’s really rooting for Putin.”

But while Xi sought to show China’s commitment to Russia, he stopped short of writing Putin a blank check of support. Though Putin claimed that a new pipeline for delivering natural gas to China would be finished by 2030, Xi did not confirm the deal.

China also calibrated the language used to describe its relationship with Russia. When Xi and Putin issued a joint statement last year, three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, they had said that Beijing and Moscow had a “limitless friendship.” This time, they sought to draw clearer boundaries, declaring that they are not in a traditional political and military alliance. Xi and other Chinese officials have also generally avoided reviving that rhetoric of “limitless friendship,” even though Putin still used it.

Still, the symbolic support that Xi and Putin offered each other will have its own value for each leader, said Repnikova, the scholar at Georgia State University. She noted that the main state-owned broadcasters of the two countries also signed an agreement to share historical content, underscoring their shared interest in inoculating their populations against Western political influences.

“It’s signaling that, however limited, it’s still a very important partnership — that China is not alone vis-à-vis the West, and Russia is definitely supported by China,” she said.

Xi’s and Putin’s media operatives have cast their relationship as a brotherly bond, cemented over shots of vodka, birthday cakes and ice cream during more than 40 meetings. But Xi’s calculus toward Russia is not based on sentiment. It is founded in China’s broader strategic calculations that are likely to remain fixed, whatever the outcome of the coming spring battles in Ukraine.

In Xi’s view, recently stated in unusually blunt terms, the United States is engaged in “all-around containment, encirclement and suppression of China” — a campaign of sanctions and diplomatic pressure that he says has brought “unprecedented severe challenges” to the country. To counter Western pressure, Xi wants to give Putin the political and economic support to secure their partnership, even if China may not want to wade into Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Xi is making a significant gesture of political support to Putin with this trip, basically demonstrating that the relationship will be resilient even in these straitened circumstances and that he is willing to live with the opprobrium of the West,” said Andrew Small, the author of “No Limits: The Inside Story of China’s War With the West.”

Beijing had indicated that Xi would help promote talks between Russia and Ukraine as part of his visit, after Western powers urged China to use its influence over Russia to stop the war. But in the end, Small said, “There was even less of a simulation of a ‘peace mission’ than Chinese diplomats had pre-briefed.”

The visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan to Kyiv this week in support of Ukraine, coinciding with Xi’s talks with Putin, appears likely to deepen Chinese views that the war has coalesced into a global contest also aimed at Beijing.

Strong relations with Russia have become more crucial to China as its ties with the United States have deteriorated. A succession of events since last year appear to have hardened Xi’s wariness of Washington, even as he as sought to stabilize relations with President Joe Biden.

Chinese officials have pointed to U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced semiconductors that are needed in anything from supercomputing to weapons development. They have also condemned moves by the United States and Britain to help Australia build nuclear-powered submarines, to counter China’s military growth.

“Beijing is trying to emphasize to a mainly domestic audience that the United States is engaged in a multidomain, multipronged, and multi-actor effort to actively inhibit China’s continued rise,” said Jude Blanchette, the holder of the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Xi’s term of “all-around containment” is intended to summarize “an effort to slow Chinese growth, block its access to cutting-edge technologies, and to erode China’s ties with neighboring countries,” Blanchette said.

According to this worldview, Ukraine, rather than being the victim of an unprovoked war by Russia, was caught up in a proxy battle by the United States and its allies against Moscow — and by extension, Beijing — aimed at reasserting American global dominance. That theme is echoed in many recent assessments of the conflict by Chinese state institutes and People’s Liberation Army analysts.

“The eruption of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was the inevitable outcome of the United States government’s long-term strategy,” Yang Guanghai, a professor at China’s National University of Defense Technology, wrote in a recent study of the war. “The U.S. position of exploiting Ukraine as a proxy will not change. Like Russia, China is also a primary target of the U.S. strategy of ‘great power competition.’”

Any willingness by Xi to try mediating between Kyiv and Moscow, then, is likely to remain tightly constrained by his wider commitment to sticking close to Russia and Putin.

In the wake of his meeting with Putin, Xi may reach out to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. That would be Xi’s first call with the leader since the invasion began. Even if does so, the peace proposal that China has outlined is unlikely to gain favor in Kyiv because it implicitly echoes official Russian grievances with NATO that could limit Ukraine’s claims.

In their joint statement, Xi and Putin criticized NATO’s efforts to pay more attention to Asia. The leaders held up China and Russia’s relationship as superior to traditional Western military blocs because it is “mature, stable, independent and resilient.” China’s official news agency, Xinhua, issued an article explaining why the two countries would not want to establish a formal alliance that obliged them to aid each other in wars.

Some readers were not convinced. “It’s only in name that we’re not allies,” said one reader’s comment.

c.2023 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Dominion Voting Inflated $1 Billion Defamation Loss, Fox Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Dominion Voting Systems can’t prove it suffered defamation damages of more than $1 billion from Fox News broadcasting claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election, the network’s lawyers told a Delaware judge. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsXi Aligns W

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Troops Near Besieged Bakhmut

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line positions near the besieged city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, a focus of fierce battles with the Russian army in recent months. Later he visited Kharkiv, his country’s second-largest city.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take P

  • Xi-Putin meeting: What to expect from the Chinese president’s trip to Moscow

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Chinese president Xi Jinping’s trip to Russia.

  • You Don’t Need to Disinfect So Much

    The cleaning industry experienced a boom during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleaning protocols in schools, stores and other public spaces ratcheted up, with a spray and a wipe-down becoming de rigueur on every surface after every use. Fear of the coronavirus also prompted people to use more disinfectant wipes and sprays in their homes, and consumer spending on cleaning products increased 12% between 2019 and 2021. We now know that the extra cleaning was unlikely to have helped limi

  • Russia's reliance on China rises amid Ukraine sanctions

    Like a salesman buttering up his best customer, President Vladimir Putin gushed about China's economic success as he welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin. “We even feel a bit envious,” Putin said Monday as Xi grinned. China isn't just Moscow's diplomatic partner in opposing what they see as U.S. domination of global affairs.

  • How China's increasing global influence may affect U.S. foreign relations

    China's Xi Jinping left Moscow after wrapping up a three-day meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports on the summit and Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, joins CBS News to discuss China's efforts to expand its influence on a global scale.

  • As Chatbots Spread, Conservatives Dream About a Right-Wing Response

    When ChatGPT exploded in popularity as a tool using artificial intelligence to draft complex texts, David Rozado decided to test its potential for bias. A data scientist in New Zealand, he subjected the chatbot to a series of quizzes, searching for signs of political orientation. The results, published in a recent paper, were remarkably consistent across more than a dozen tests: “liberal,” “progressive,” “Democratic.” So he tinkered with his own version, training it to answer questions with a de

  • A crime against Ukraine – Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram channels tracking movement of Russian missiles and drones

    The Air Force has warned the administrators of Telegram channels which provide Russia with information regarding the location of Ukrainian air defence and its weaknesses that they could be criminally liable.

  • Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

    No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been finalized along with a $100,000 fine against the company that originally bankrolled the movie “Rust." Matthew Maez, a spokesman for the state Environment Department and its workplace safety bureau, confirmed Tuesday the conclusion of the workplace safety probe of Rust Movie Productions under a final order.

  • Skyscraper-size asteroid will get closer to Earth than the moon on Saturday

    Asteroid 2023 DZ2 will zip between Earth and the moon's orbit on March 25 and may be visible with the right telescope.

  • Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting school restroom use by transgender people

    Arkansas has become the first of GOP several states to ban trans people from using restrooms at public schools that align with their gender identity.

  • TikTokers use artificial intelligence to create dream musical covers: ‘Is Harry Styles in the room with us?’

    Artificial intelligence can make anybody sing any song.

  • Hezbollah chief refuses comment on infiltration into Israel

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group refused to comment directly Wednesday on last week’s killing of a man suspected of entering Israel from Lebanon. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah refused to say whether his group had anything to do with the attacker, who was carrying explosives and was killed dozens of kilometers (miles) south of the border with Lebanon. Last week, the Israeli army said soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah.

  • Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn cofounder, said he talks to his friend Peter Thiel less to avoid political discussion and feuding over Donald Trump

    Peter Thiel wants to put their political differences aside for their friendship, but Reid Hoffman said the topic of Trump is too important to avoid.

  • Donald Trump criminal charges: New York officials prepare for possible indictment of former president

    Police and city officials in New York are preparing for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, which could come as early as Tuesday, March 21.

  • SLED investigating Stephen Smith’s death as a murder, says teen did not die by hit-and-run

    “We do believe it was a murder,” SLED Chief Mark Keel told The State. “We don’t believe it was a hit-and-run.”

  • Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop

    Suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph (227 kph) while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week, authorities said. Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, were arrested last week and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.

  • Ethiopia Takes Tigray Party Off Terror List After Cease-Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethiopian lawmakers agreed to remove the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s designation as a terrorist group, following a cease-fire signed four months ago to end a civil war. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealThe

  • Woman, 25, stole £37,000 from grandfather to pay for tattoos and takeaways

    Nicole Taylor stole her 79-year-old granddad’s life savings when she became power of attorney.

  • NASCAR suspends Williams for parking at start-finish line

    Josh Williams was given a one-race suspension on Tuesday as punishment for parking his car at the start-finish line at Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Williams accepted his punishment but said he doesn't regret his actions which led to the penalty. NASCAR announced Williams was suspended for disobeying a NASCAR request during the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.