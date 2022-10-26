Brother arrested in Goshen shooting this weekend

Associated Press

Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. Medibank said its priority was to discover the specific data stolen in relation to each customer and to share that information with those customers.