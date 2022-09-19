Brother arrested in man's stabbing death along Socorro canal

A man who died in a stabbing in Socorro allegedly was killed by his brother, who has been arrested on a murder charge, El Paso County sheriff's officials said Monday.

Jose Antonio Angarita, 28, is accused of killing his older brother, 30-year-old Edward Angarita, during a fight between the brothers early Saturday in Socorro, officials said.

Edward Angarita was found mortally wounded at 3:52 a.m. when Socorro police responded to a call of a stabbing on a canal bank in the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road in a neighborhood near Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road and North Loop Drive, the Sheriff's Office said.

Edward Angarita was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The homicide investigation was handled by detectives with the sheriff's Major Crimes Unit, who arrested Jose Antonio Angarita on Saturday on a murder charge.

He remains jailed under a $500,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

