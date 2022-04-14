Brother avoids prison time in North Dakota gunrunning

Apr. 14—For the second time in three days, Jacqueline Johnson was in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Wednesday to support a son who had pleaded guilty to federal crimes in a drug- and gun-running scheme between East Hartford and Minot, North Dakota.

"I'm sorry I am here again," she told Judge Alvin W. Thompson.

But after her son, Andre Omar Johnson, was sentenced Wednesday, Jacqueline Johnson had reason to be satisfied, as she did after her other son, Courtney Johnson, was sentenced Monday — for the same reasons.

Thompson gave both men sentences of time served based on their significant efforts at rehabilitation since they were arrested in the scheme several years ago.

Under the sentences the judge imposed, Andre Johnson will be on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for three years, compared to the four years of supervised release his brother will have to serve.

Andre Johnson pleaded guilty in June 2018 to conspiring to commit three crimes: distribution of marijuana, crack cocaine, and 500 grams or more of cocaine; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and unlawfully dealing in firearms and transporting them across state lines.

Free on bond since then, he has worked steadily, has completed classes to obtain a commercial driver's license, and is "on the verge of getting fully licensed," defense lawyer Gerald M. Klein told the judge.

Johnson said his involvement in the drug and gun crimes is "the biggest mistake I have ever made in my life."

The judge said in explaining his sentencing decision that a goal like that can be a "powerful motivator."

There was little disagreement between the two sides in the case. Both Klein and prosecutor Patricia Stolfi Collins described Johnson's crimes as "very serious."

Collins said authorities didn't have any evidence that Johnson was violent, which differentiated him from some other participants in the scheme.

Second Case

DEFENDANT: Andre Omar Johnson, who was part of a group of drug dealers based in the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford.

SENTENCE: Time served and three years of supervised release.

Andre and Courtney Johnson were part of a group of young men based in the Mayberry Village housing complex in East Hartford who sold marijuana, powder cocaine, and crack from 2014 to 2017 in Connecticut, the prosecutor wrote. After Courtney Johnson moved to North Dakota to live with his girlfriend, his friends started visiting him there, selling drugs at better prices than they could get in Connecticut, and obtaining guns, which was easier to do in North Dakota.

Members of the group would buy guns from people who had advertised them on a website, paying with a combination of real and counterfeit money, according to the prosecutor.

In one case, three of the men forcibly robbed a seller of a gun, in an incident that authorities concluded happened at Courtney Johnson's home, she added.

Authorities unraveled the scheme after Daniel Antonio Vazquez used one of the fraudulently obtained guns in East Hartford to shoot at a car occupied by a man he believed had robbed him during a marijuana deal years earlier.

