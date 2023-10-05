Brother of Brooks Houck reportedly sold gun used to kill Crystal Rogers’ father

State prosecutors are in possession of the rifle believed to have been used in the killing of Tommy Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ father, according to prosecutor Shane Young.

The update in Ballard’s case came out during Brooks Houck’s arraignment Thursday. Houck is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Rogers’ death and disappearance.

Young said prosecutors are waiting for further test results to come back on the firearm. The rifle was owned by Nick Houck, Brooks Houck’s brother.

Testing has already matched the rifle to four out of five criteria proving the firearm was the one used to kill Ballard, Young said.

Nick Houck sold the firearm under a different name, Young said.

It’s unknown when Houck reportedly bought the rifle, who he sold it to, or what name he sold it under.

In court Thursday, Brooks Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, said allegations involving Nick Houck have nothing to do with his client’s case.

Ballard, 54, was shot by an unknown assailant in November 2016 while preparing for a hunting trip with his 12-year-old grandson on family property next to the Bluegrass Parkway. Ballard was hit in the chest and died instantly, according to his FBI homicide victim profile.

Ballard was the father of Rogers and spouse to Sherry Ballard. He created the Facebook page Team Crystal.

It’s the first time Ballard’s case has ever been publicly connected to Rogers’ case. Till and Teresa Ballard, Tommy Ballard’s sister, said they feel good about the proceedings and that justice will be served.

Till said Young wasn’t supposed to bring up the evidence about the firearm, but he’s glad he did.

“Shane made the statement that we just need one more test to prove that it is Nick Houck’s gun,” said Till Ballard said following the hearing. “Tommy was getting too close, and they knew he wasn’t going to give up and he wasn’t going to stop and that is the reason they had to get rid of him.”

Nick Houck is a former Bardstown police officer who was fired for interfering with the investigation, the Kentucky Standard reported. Nick Houck allegedly called his brother when he knew he was being questioned by a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy in the missing-person case.

That’s his only known previous connection to the case.

“There is going to be more arrests, I promise you,” Till Ballard said.