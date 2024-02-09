Brother of bystander killed in police pursuit creates petition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bystander was killed in a police pursuit January 13 and now his brother is petitioning for a change in how the Arkansas State Police handles pursuits in the future.

Jim Pemberton, brother of David Pemberton, is asking Arkansas State Police to review their policies, procedures, standards of practice and training.

David had just moved to Arkansas last year in July.

“It was kind of a win-win for him to get a breath of fresh air and also to help out my mom with her health condition,” Jim said.

David says Jim was adventurous, charismatic, very loving, and loyal.

“He was my idol growing up, and he was my best friend as an adult,” he said.

David was delivering food for a job when he was killed after 20-year-old Noah Cargill lost control of his car and crashed into David’s.

“It was just a devastating loss for my family, especially my mother. Who’s taken it the hardest,” Jim said.

He received a call on the same day of the accident and says it was the worst day of his life.

David lives in California but came down to Fayetteville to see the aftermath of the accident himself.

“I was just shocked that there was a high-speed police pursuit in that area because where we found the accident scene it was in between roundabouts. There was a school,” he said.

According to police reports, Arkansas state police were pursuing Cargill in the area of Rupple Road when Cargill lost control of the vehicle and hit David.

“I’m really angry, and I just don’t think it had to happen, and I think it was very unnecessary,” Jim said.

Police say Cargill was charged with first-degree murder, felony fleeing, traffic charges, and possession of a firearm.

In a statement, Cindy Murphy with Arkansas State Police says, “Troopers and supervisors have discretion to discontinue pursuits at any time depending on traffic conditions.”

“It should have been terminated. And my brother would still be here if it was,” Jim said.

At the scene, the Pemberton family not only found David’s glove, mountain dew bottle, receipts, and pieces of his car but also the exact spot where he took his last breath.

“That’s where I kneeled down and said goodbye to my brother. And that was the hardest thing I had to do because we didn’t get to say goodbye. That was how I said goodbye,” Jim said.

He says he really wants to express how painful that day was to go to the scene and watch his father pick up pieces of the car.

He created a petition on Change.org to make sure no other family has to go through his pain.

“I’m being loud and I’m bringing awareness and I’m not going to stop until at least we get a review at a minimum,” he said.

He hopes there will be more training, refresher training, and continued training.

Jim says this is not an attack on law enforcement, he just wants change and improvement.

