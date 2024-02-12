Brother charged after 3-year-old shoots, kills himself in DeKalb County

A man is in jail facing murder charges after police say a three-year-old boy shot himself in the face.

On Saturday at around 7 a.m., DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Habersham Drive, off Candler Road, regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they learned a three-year-old shot himself in the face and his mother had taken him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spoke with the child’s father, who identified the toddler as Eric Jermon Duncan.

The investigation showed that the gun belonged to 21-year-old Antoine Jordan, who police said left the gun unsecured.

Jordan was the boy’s brother, the father said.

He declined to speak on camera and offered no details about the shooting, saying he was not home at the time.

Jordan was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree.

He is now being held at the DeKalb County Jail and was denied bond at a court appearance Monday.

DeKalb officials said multiple people were detained but have not said whether anyone else could face charges.

Several neighbors declined to speak on camera.

One neighbor across the street described the child as “always sweet” and came from a “good family.”

“It’s just awful,” he said.

