Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student

Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up.

FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.

RELATED: Suspect accused in murder of Ole Miss student files lawsuit, says he’s being held in jail illegally

Herrington’s older brother, Tevin Coleman, said they’re waiting for answers.

“Innocent until proven guilty.”

He said the last few months have felt much longer.

“It hit us all by surprise in regard to the charges. We were devastated. That’s how we felt,” he said.

Coleman described Herrington as caring and wise beyond his years.

But now, the 22-year-old is charged with murdering Lee, an Ole Miss graduate, who was last seen leaving an Oxford apartment complex back on July 8.

SEE MORE: FOX13 continues to look into the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Herrington has been held without bond since July 22, and in an August 9 hearing, he was denied bail.

During that hearing, an Oxford Police detective testified that social media and Google records put Lee at Herrington’s apartment around 6 a.m. the day Lee disappeared.

According to that detective, Herrington also Googled, ‘how long does it take to strangle somebody?’

Coleman said his brother felt the need to file a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for not letting him out as the investigation continues, especially since Lee’s body has not been found.

“It’s been hard. We’re kind of at a point now where we wanna see progress in regards of if you guys say he’s the suspect in this murder case, we wanna see more valuable proof that you have the right suspect,” said Coleman.

For now, Coleman said all they can do for now is wait and see.

“I hope the truth comes out first and foremost but at the same time, if my brother thinks he deserves a fair shot, that’s what we hope comes out of this.”

Story continues

This lawsuit was just filed on Monday this week, we have not gotten any responses from Lafayette County.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: