Brother Fatally Stabs Sister | Illinois PatchPM
Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Tuesday night:
Brother Stabs Sister To Death With Butcher Knife: Police
Prosecutors said the fatal stabbing followed an argument over housework.>>>Read More.
Woman Who Starved Dogs To Death Gets 3 Years: DuPage County Officials
The 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty charges after a dead German shepherd was found buried along a trail.>>>Read More.
Naperville Teen Aims To Set Record, Inspire Others With Everest Climb
Since she was 7, Lucy Westlake has summited dozens of mountains. Now, she aims to be the youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest.>>>Read More.
Omicron BA.2 Detected In McHenry County: Health Officials
The subvariant of COVID-19 was detected during random testing, health officials said.>>>Read More.
The Patch community platform serves more than 80 communities across Illinois, in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.
Get Patched In: Subscribe to free daily email, news alerts, Facebook fun and more from Patch
This article originally appeared on the Across Illinois Patch