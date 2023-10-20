‘My brother gave you an opportunity and you took his life,’ sister says to jailed suspect

Bobby Daniels was trying to protect his family and lost his life because of it, his sister said Thursday night.

Toni Daniels, still dealing with grief over losing her baby brother, who was found shot to death on May 30, 2022, was barely able to speak hours after learning the man accused in the killing has been arrested and is in jail.

Bobby Daniels was trying to do right by his mother and his sisters, Toni Daniels told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis, and was trying to help the man accused in the homicide.

“My brother gave you an opportunity, and you took his life,” Toni Daniels said, speaking rhetorically to Anthony E. Smith. “And it wasn’t necessary.”

Smith knew her brother did not carry a gun, she said.

“He would not harm a soul. And you took his life.”

Homicide investigators have said a fight between the two ended with Smith shooting Daniels several times.

“The fight is not over. We’ve just begun,” Toni Daniels said. “We want justice done.”

She described her brother as a good, God-fearing man who helped many people.

Fighting back heavy tears, Toni Daniels said she wanted the Daniels family to rest because her brother’s killer is behind bars. She thanked family and friends for helping her grieve, Trotwood police and the FBI for making the arrest, WHIO-TV for continuing coverage of the case.

Smith was arrested Thursday morning and a cash reward had been offered for information leading to his arrest, which occurred during the search of a residence on Elmore Street in Trotwood by the Trotwood Police Anti-Crime Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. A female, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody as well and is facing charges related to helping a fugitive, according to Trotwood police.

Thursday night, Smith remained in the Montgomery County Jail pending the filing of formal charges that include murder, related offenses and violation of a state warrant. He could be in a courtroom as early as Friday for his initial appearance in the case, according to the jail’s online records.







