Brother of Hernando serial killer Billy Mansfield arrested on child sexual battery charge

Terry Mansfield, brother of infamous Hernando County serial killer Billy Mansfield Jr., was arrested Friday on a charge of child sexual battery.

Hernando County detectives received information about a possible sexual crime involving a child June 27 and launched an investigation, according to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led detectives to the Mansfield home neighbors now call the “House of Horrors,” where, in 1981, deputies unearthed the remains of four women murdered by Billy Mansfield.

According to the news release, detectives searched the house Wednesday and found enough evidence to arrest Terry Mansfield, 63. During a traffic stop Friday, detectives took Mansfield into custody. Mansfield, who was also arrested on a resisting arrest charge, denied the sexual battery allegations, according to the news release.

Mansfield was being held with no bond at the Hernando County Detention Center on Friday.

Billy Mansfield, whose family has lived on the property for decades, is serving a life sentence for strangling four women and burying their bodies on the property. He’s now 67 and incarcerated in California, where he was convicted of killing another woman.