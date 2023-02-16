Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death

Feb. 16—Two brothers will be together in the Morgan County Jail after a Hartselle man was charged with murder Wednesday.

Both are charged with the Nov. 17, 2021, stabbing death of 44-year-old Charles Cameron Hill.

Rathel Amos Lindley, 43, was arrested Wednesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

Billy Joe Lindley, 51, also of Hartselle, was arrested on the day of Hill's death and is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

According to Hartselle police, Rathel Lindley was arrested after further investigation into the killing resulted in a Jan. 26 grand jury indictment. The same grand jury also indicted Billy Lindley.

In an affidavit filed on the day of Hill's death, Hartselle police Investigator Chip Reynolds said police were dispatched to Hartselle Gymnastics at 202 Corsbie St., where they found Hill dead from stab wounds to his torso.

Reynolds said police located the Lindley brothers where they both then resided, at 401 Woodall St. According to Reynolds, Billy Lindley admitted to stabbing Hill while Hill "was arguing with another party." Reynolds said Billy Lindley gave police the knife that he said he used in the stabbing.

"Lindley stated after he stabbed Hill, Hill ran away and Lindley chased him and stabbed him several more times," Reynolds wrote, referring to Billy Lindley.

In a handwritten motion this month, Billy Lindley asked the court to reduce the amount of his bond.

"I am not a flight risk, as my home is here in Morgan County," he wrote. "... My family needs me out there, as I need them as well. My bond is too high for my family to make. If I could get it lowered, by at most $15,000, then my family could make it."

According to his obituary, Hill worked in construction and was survived by his father and two sisters.

