Brother of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes accused of assault by waiter, restaurant owner

The brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at the center of a police investigation, sparked by allegations that he repeatedly assaulted a waiter at a Kansas City restaurant and then forcibly kissed the owner.

The series of incidents allegedly occurred at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge on Feb. 25. Jackson Mahomes arrived at the packed Kansas City eatery around 9:30 p.m. with five friends, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn told the Kansas City Star.

At one point in the evening, Mahomes made his way downstairs and into a basement office. When a server, who did not wish to be identified, attempted to enter and retrieve his water bottle, the 22-year-old would not let him inside and shoved him away several times.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the waiter said. “I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out. … He’s like, ‘No, get out, get out.’”

Mahomes and his group then made their way up to the VIP room, where Vaughn was forced to scold them for smoking marijuana.

Around 10 p.m., Mahomes asked Vaughn if he could speak to her privately, allegedly about the shoving incident. Instead, he grabbed her by the neck and tried to kiss her — which appears to have been captured in security camera footage.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told the Star. “I’m pushing him off, saying ‘What are you doing?’ And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off ... I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

She said she turned the surveillance video of the incident over to authorities. Police declined to provide additional details regarding the case, but confirmed an investigation was underway.

Brandan Davies, an attorney for Mahomes, vehemently denied the allegations against his client.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.”