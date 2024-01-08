Brother of man who died by suicide in Travis County Jail files wrongful death suit

The brother of a man who killed himself in the Travis County Jail has filed a wrongful death suit against the county.

The lawsuit, filed in late December, cites a report indicating that Jared Jon Bell might have been left alone for about an hour in a room with a corded phone, even though he was on suicide watch. He used the phone cord to hang himself — an outcome the lawsuit argues Travis County should have been able to foresee.

Jared Bell’s death, the lawsuit claims, was a “result of the policies, practices, and customs of Travis County.”

Jared Jon “JJ” Bell was "happy-go-lucky" but struggled with mental illness and substance use, his brother said.

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office said that the office does not comment on pending litigation.

Of 161 in-custody deaths in Texas county jails in 2022, almost a fifth were deemed suicides, according to the nonprofit Texas Jail Project.

How did Jared Bell end up in jail?

Jared Bell — who went by “JJ” — died in February 2022 at age 32. His younger brother, Mark Bell, filed the lawsuit. Mark Bell described his brother as "happy-go-lucky" and someone who "joked about everything."

"He felt very deeply," Mark Bell said. "He was always trying to make the best of every situation."

Mark Bell said his brother had long struggled with mental illness and substance use.

On Feb. 7, a friend of Jared's contacted Mark with news that his brother was in psychosis. Mark spent the day with his brother, trying to find him a spot in a rehabilitation center. Mark was afraid that without supervision his brother might hurt himself.

As a last resort, Mark brought his brother to the emergency department of Dell Seton Medical Center. He said he told the hospital staff that his brother was mentally ill, suicidal and on drugs.

According to the lawsuit, University of Texas police were eventually called to Dell Seton for a “welfare check." The filing says Jared told police that the hospital had no more beds and that he wanted to go to the Sobering Center.

The lawsuit claims that police dispatch notified an officer that Jared had an open warrant from Hays County. Jared was arrested and booked into the downtown Travis County Jail.

He had six open felony warrants from Hays County: one for unlawful possession of a firearm and five for felony possession of drugs.

What happened the day Jared Bell died?

Dean Malone, a Dallas-based personal injury lawyer, is representing Mark Bell in the suit against Travis County. Malone has litigated numerous civil cases regarding in-custody deaths in Texas jails and prisons.

Malone shared multiple documents with the American-Statesman, including a copy of a report produced by the Texas Rangers’ criminal investigation into Jared’s death.

The report contained evidence collected by the Rangers, including jail logs and medical evaluations. The report also had summaries of interviews with jail staffers.

An intake form showed that Jared was marked a “moderate” suicide risk. He was initially given a psychiatric designation that required correctional officers to conduct visual checks every 15 minutes.

The Rangers' report indicated that on the morning Jared died, he was evaluated by a counselor at the jail who thought he was not at immediate risk of suicide. He was switched to a designation that required checks every 30 minutes, though the report was not clear about whether correctional officers were told.

A correctional officer allowed Jared to use a corded phone in an empty room at 9:10 a.m. Feb. 8, the staff member told the investigating Ranger.

According to the report, the Ranger found “no evidence” that any jail staff member conducted another check on Jared until 10:12 a.m., when correctional officers found him. Forty-three minutes had lapsed since he had wrapped the phone cord around his neck, the report said.

After his brother was taken to jail, Mark was never able to get in contact with him. He missed phone calls from the jail until Feb. 8, when the sheriff's office told him that his brother was dead.

"I couldn't make sense of it," Mark said. "When you drop someone off at the hospital, you don't expect them to die in jail the next day."

Suicides in Texas jails

Malone told the Statesman in an interview that Travis County Jail officials knew that ligatures — ropes or cords people might use to hang themselves — posed a self-harm risk to inmates.

“It’s not a novel issue,” Malone said, adding that phone cords in particular are “known” to be used in suicide attempts.

The lawsuit included a 2015 memorandum sent by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to sheriffs and jail administrators statewide. It described a series of recent suicides that involved the use of a phone cord. The memo suggested that phone cords be shortened to 12 inches or less.

The lawsuit described the phone cord that Jared Bell used as “lengthy.”

“Jails across Texas know what to do to protect people with suicidal tendencies,” Malone said.

He acknowledged that some progress has been made to better care for people who are at risk of harming themselves. But he said that litigation is required to make correctional facilities change their policies.

Krish Gundu, executive director of the Texas Jail Project, which advocates for incarcerated people, said in an interview that Jared Bell’s death is not an aberration. She said that the failure of the criminal justice system stretches beyond missed check-ins and the presence of corded telephones.

Referring to Jared’s arrest at the hospital, Gundu said that too often people are “criminalized” at the places where they seek care.

The question on her mind was: “Why was he even booked into the jail when he was in a state of crisis?”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Brother of man who killed himself in Travis County Jail files lawsuit