Brother of man found guilty of manslaughter in McCallum's death resolves assault charges

DEDHAM – Steven Potter, whose brother was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Chris McCallum in a 2019 Quincy bar parking lot brawl, resolved assault charges he was accused of stemming from that night and will avoid jail time.

Judge Douglas Wilkins on Thursday accepted a plea agreement reached between special prosecutor Daniel Bennett and Potter's attorney for a continuance without a finding on two charges. Potter was ordered to complete anger management classes and 80 hours of community service and will be on probation for two years.

Steven Potter faces 80 hours of community service and two years of probation to resolve assault charges against him. He took a plea deal in Norfolk County Superior Court on Dec. 16, 2021.

If Potter stays out of legal trouble for those two years, his charges will be dropped.

Potter, 36, of Boston, was facing charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery and assault. In the agreement, the serious bodily injury charge was reduced to simple assault and battery, and the assault charge was dismissed. His charges stemmed from other victims, not McCallum.

McCallum, who lived in Bridgewater at the time of his death, went to an American Legion hall in Quincy's Squantum neighborhood on Jan. 26, 2019, with his twin brother, William, to see a Clash cover band, as did Steven Potter and his brother Matthew.

After the bar let out there was a parking lot melee in which Matthew Potter punched Chris McCallum, causing him to fall and hit his head, which caused fatal brain injuries.

Bennett said that before the fight Steven Potter assaulted a person while being forcibly removed from the bar. Bennett said Steven Potter had snuck back in after being asked to leave over an argument he got into with another patron.

As people were leaving the bar, Steven Potter tried to punch and missed the man he was arguing with. Bennett said Steven Potter punched the manager who kicked him out as he was looking over Chris McCallum, who was injured and on the ground.

Judge Douglas Wilkins in Norfolk County Superior Court on Dec. 16, 2021.

Bennett said the bar manager suffered a concussion and blackouts as a result of the punch.

Steven Potter agreed that there is enough evidence in the case to prove him guilty. Bennett said the victims asked him to try to resolve the case instead of going to trial.

Matthew Potter was found guilty of manslaughter in a jury trial that ended early last month. He was sentenced to between three and four years in state prison.

Steven Potter's plea agreement ends more than two years of the Potter brothers' cases winding through court.

Chris McCallum's widow, Kathy, and other family and supporters were in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham to watch the proceedings.

Steven Potter, dressed in a gray sweater and a blue-collared shirt, was alone save for his attorney. He chose not to address the court.

Kathy McCallum watches as Steven Potter, whose brother threw a fatal punch in a parking lot brawl that led to the death of her husband, Chris, resolves assault charges against other victims in the same melee.

The Potter brothers were arrested and charged in November 2019 after months of investigation in which the Quincy Police Department recused itself. The Potter brothers' father was a former Quincy officer and their sister is a current one.

A special prosecutor was assigned to the case because Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey recused himself as well. He lives in Squantum and is a member of the neighborhood's American Legion post.

