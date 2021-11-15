Brother of missing Dee Warner criticizes investigation into Tipton woman's disappearance

TIPTON — The brother of a Tipton woman who has been missing since April 24 criticized the investigation into her disappearance during a vigil for her Saturday evening at his farm near Warner's home.

After nearly six months of investigation and no answers or developments, Gregg Hardy, Dee Warner’s brother, said information pertaining to his sister’s disappearance needed to be public and that rumors surrounding her disappearance needed to be quieted.

Gregg Hardy of Tipton, brother of Dee Warner, makes a statement about Warner's disappearance during a vigil for her Saturday at his farm.

“We were looking for an opportunity to disclose exactly what happened that night,” Hardy said. “There have been so many rumors and plenty of useful information from those around.”

While Hardy did not have information about where his sister might be, he disclosed publicly that Warner was involved in a “toxic and horrible domestic fight” with her husband, Dale Warner, and three other people, which he said was documented by text messages he has seen.

“The domestic problem had gone on probably too long and it continued on throughout the day on Friday (April 24),” he said during the outdoor vigil. “The difference this time is that the intensity of this domestic dispute had elevated to a point that seemed of no return.”

Hardy said his sister’s situation had reached a point where she was becoming physically and mentally ill. In a text message, Warner told Hardy she was going to “talk things through.” That text message ended up being one of the last lines of communication Hardy has had with his sister.

Dozens of people attend a vigil for missing Dee Warner on Saturday at her brother Gregg Hardy's farm in Tipton.

Warner was discovered missing by family and friends by 9 a.m. April 25.

Hardy said a story, which he called “concocted” by Dale Warner, was that Dee simply left without taking any of her possessions with her and even without saying goodbye to family and friends.

“Quite frankly, I consider it a concocted story,” Hardy said. “… It is my opinion that very valuable time was lost while the authorities pursued the unlikely story that Dee left without any car, or even a note to a family member without saying goodbye, which would not be her character at all, as I am sure most of you know.”

Hardy said throughout the investigation, it has been difficult to work with the authorities and that it appears they are only focusing on the “unlikely idea” that Warner took off without anything.

Family friend Jacki Harris, left, speaks during a vigil for missing Dee Warner on Saturday hosted by Warner's brother Gregg Hardy, right, at his farm in Tipton.

“It has been extremely frustrating trying to work with the detectives and the sheriff’s department on this case,” he said. “The lack of meaningful communication, the lack of urgency and the lack of accountability in my mind is unacceptable and it creates a huge hardship on the family.”

The Daily Telegram asked Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier for comment, but had not received a comment from him by press time Sunday.

A large crowd gathered at Hardy Farms in support of the mission of not only finding Warner but finding “justice for Dee,” as several yard signs that have been placed around Lenawee County read.

An image of Dee Warner is shown inside the Hardy Farms barn Saturday during a community vigil held in honor of Warner. The Tipton woman has been missing since April 25 and the community is seeking "justice for Dee."

Hardy read his statement before family and friends who gathered at his farm at intersection of Wisner Highway and Munger Road. The Warners' home is nearby on Munger Road at the corner of Carson Highway, near Tecumseh.

Dee Warner, 52, was reported missing by her family, who have not heard from her since the evening of April 24. There has been no sign of activity from her on any social media or electronic device since then.

A search of her property took place Oct. 11-12, coordinated by Lenawee County sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the FBI; Michigan State Police; Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, K-9 One, a volunteer group of dog handlers from the Flint area who do search-and-rescue work; and Consumers Energy.

Candles are pictured during a vigil for missing Dee Warner on Saturday at her brother Gregg Hardy's farm in Tipton.

The “extensive search” of the property at the time, did not disclose any further leads nor did it locate Warner, Bevier said at the time.

"Investigators will be evaluating information that was obtained during this search and the investigation is ongoing," a news release from the sheriff’s office said following the Oct. 12 search.

Candles were lit during the evening vigil and prayers for Dee's safe return were shared.

The Rev. Dylan Chicoine and his wife, Gabriele Chicoine, offer prayers for Dee Warner and her family during a vigil Saturday for the missing Tipton woman and her brother Gregg Hardy's farm near her home. They are pastors at The Storehouse Church in Adrian.

The amount of community support has made a huge impact, Hardy said.

“It really means so much,” he said. “This long into the investigation and the trauma that has occurred for the family, that kind of support gives us some hope that we can turn something out of this.”

While words of encouragement, support and hugs are nice, Hardy said most of all he is wanting answers and his sister to be safely back at home.

“There’s been a lot of help, but the thing is, we need answers,” he said.

Anyone with information about Warner is asked to call Detective Kevin Greca at the sheriff’s office by calling 517-263-5364.

