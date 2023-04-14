Brother of missing woman last seen at Mariners game says body found in Renton is his sister

A body found in Renton on Tuesday has been identified as Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who had disappeared after a Mariners game on March 31, the woman’s brother confirmed to KIRO 7.

Martinez-Cosman was last seen at the game with 46-year-old Brett Gitchel.

Seattle police said that during their investigation into Martinez-Cosman’s disappearance, they found human remains in Renton Tuesday. The King County Medical Examiner has not yet released the cause and manner of the person’s death, but Martinez-Cosman’s brother, Ricardo Martinez, told KIRO 7 the body was his sister’s.

The remains were found a mile and a half away from where Martinez-Cosman’s special needs son was allegedly attacked by Gitchel on Apr. 2. Gitchel has been charged with attempted murder in the attack.

Two hours later, Martinez-Cosman’s vehicle was found abandoned and on fire in Seattle.

Gitchel has multiple protection orders against him in King County, including one from his own mother. She filed the order back in 2017 and claims that her son threatened to kill her on several occasions, even threatening to bash in her head.

While Gitchel has been linked to the disappearance of Martinez-Cosman, he has not been charged for any crime related to it.