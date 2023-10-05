'My brother was murdered': Family increases reward in wake of murder at West Palm intersection

WEST PALM BEACH — More than a month has passed since 31-year-old Keo Crockett was found shot to death at a West Palm Beach intersection. In a bid for answers, his family has increased the reward for information on the person who killed him.

The West Palm Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that Crockett's family added an additional $10,000 sum to the $3,000 reward that Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County offered in hopes of finding the person who killed Crockett on Sapodilla Avenue last month.

"My brother was murdered very coldly and brutally," said Crockett's sister, Breanna. "He was left for dead in the street."

Aggravated child abuse trial: Jury hears case of Florida dad who kept teenager locked in garage

Officers found him lying in the intersection of 10th Street and Sapodilla Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 16. Crockett, who carried a red backpack and was found near a black bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance-camera video but have not yet announced an arrest. There have been more than 150 unsolved murders in and around Sapodilla Avenue since 2015, according to police Chief Frank Adderley. He said many witnesses to violent crimes don't come forward out to fear of retaliation.

"You're talking about a small group of people controlling a very large group of people," he said Wednesday. "You would think the large group of people would come together and prevail over the group responsible for this level of violence in our city."

In search of answers: West Palm Beach police pray, party with residents in new push to solve murders

Anyone with information about Crockett's murder is asked to call Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and will be eligible for the $13,000 cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

"That piece of information can make a world of difference to that investigation and to our family," Breanna Crockett said.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Who killed Keo Crockett? Family offers $13,000 for information