Brother of North Huntingdon overdose victim charged in her death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 4—The brother of a overdose victim in North Huntingdon was one of two men arrested Monday on charges of helping his sister buy a dose of heroin-fentanyl that killed her Jan. 12, according to court documents.

Forest G. Piper Jr., 49, of West Newton, the brother of Iona J. Runkle, 46, was arraigned on charges of drug delivery resulting in death filed by township police and ordered to jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.

The other man, Jason A. Lewis, 48, of Boston, was arrested hours before Piper Monday. He was ordered held in the county prison without bond because he was considered a risk to the community with pending drug-related charges including reckless endangerment filed by Murrysville police in a March 9 overdose incident there, according to court papers filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

The pair were arrested after a three-month investigation by township police Det. Thomas Harris and county Det. Tony Marcocci.

According to court documents filed by Harris, police were dispatched 2 p.m. Jan. 12 to Runkle's mobile home in Dusty Rhodes Trailer Court for a woman who was found on the floor unresponsive.

Harris said that Runkle's boyfriend, Paul Nickle, reported he was working, came home and found her laying face down next to the bed. Harris said next to Runkle's head was a department store box containing two empty stamp bags and three full stamp bags of heroin.

While Harris was processing the scene, he reported that Nickle received a telephone call from Piper who wanted to speak with him.

"Piper said he was with his sister yesterday and saw her snort a bag of heroin," Harris wrote in court documents.

During a later interview, Piper told Harris and Marcocci that he was visiting his sister and "she wanted to buy some dope."

Piper told investigators he made a telephone call to purchase about 10 stamp bags of heroin Jan. 11 from a man he knew as "Jason." Piper told police he and his sister split the heroin.

Piper said he was with his sister when she snorted one-half of a stamp bag and she only told him "it burned."

Harris reported in court documents that he and Marcocci were able to identify Lewis by securing video from the Sheetz store where the drug transaction took place and identifying the license number on Lewis' 2016 Honda SUV.

According to Runkle's obituary, she is survived by four daughters and a grandson.

Preliminary hearings are tentatively scheduled May 12.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today for Harmonic's first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. With me are Patrick Harshman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will provide projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company.

  • Woman launches company to help military spouses who move often find stable work

    Not wanting other military spouses to struggle to find work like she did, Michelle Penczak launched Squared Away, a company that connects the wives and husbands of service members with jobs that can be done remotely. When Penczak's husband was deployed, she tried to find a job, but because military families often move a lot, it was difficult to find a company willing to hire someone who might not be in the area for long. "I felt like I was being judged because of my husband's choice of career," she told CBS News. Her company, Squared Away, connects military spouses with companies that need personal assistants or other workers that don't have to be in an office. It's a perfect fit because "as a military spouse and mom, you are managing calendars, you are balancing everybody's activities," Penczak said. "If you can handle that, I guarantee that you can handle working with a few CEOs and their teams." She has helped hundreds of people find work, including Sara Glover, who told CBS News she went on interview after interview without getting an offer. "It wasn't an issue of my qualifications or my education," she said. "It was the fact that I can't be permanent." When Squared Away connected her with a job, it felt "too good to be true," Glover said. The company has changed lives, and because of that, Glover has dubbed Penczak "Wonder Woman." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease. The Gates have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Colorado: Woman killed in apparent bear attack

    Colorado Parks and Wildlife Service says human remains were found in two bears located nearby.

  • Canada's high-risk populations face COVID-19 vaccine barriers

    As Canada's vaccination campaign ramps up, people at higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 often lack the resources to navigate labyrinthine booking systems or the documentation that would ease their path to inoculation. Those without provincial health insurance, such as refugee claimants or undocumented workers, often perform front-line jobs or live in neighbourhoods that put them at high risk of infection. Immunizing this population is critical to tackling Canada's crushing third-wave of the pandemic, epidemiologists said.

  • Fox News running ads about Andrew Cuomo scandal allegations during CNN show of brother Chris Cuomo

    New York governor faces multiple investigations over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

  • Organised criminals streaming hare coursing to Chinese gamblers

    Hare coursing is being streamed live to Chinese gamblers by organised criminals, a senior politician has revealed. Luke Pollard, the shadow environment secretary, said rural offending can be "incredibly profitable" and result in "big money" for those involved. He said one example of this type of crime involves "highly organised criminals" hare coursing and streaming the events to China, where they are bet on. The practice involves dogs, usually greyhounds or lurchers, which are trained to chase and overtake a hare that has been flushed out by a line of beaters. Mr Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "It's incredibly profitable work, and there is big money involved with this hare coursing. For instance, I was hearing about how it's webcast live to betting syndicates in China. "So we're not talking about some people organising an illicit activity in a barn somewhere – we're talking about highly organised criminals preying on rural communities." Mr Pollard said he had been told gangs in rural communities knew their crimes would not be reported or, if they were, that they would not get caught. He added: "We know that rural communities have seen the real brunt of the cut to police numbers since 2010. And we know that it takes a very long time for an emergency response – not because the police aren't working hard enough, simply because there's not enough of them and the geographies they have to cover are so big. "It's really increased the fear around rural crime. And we know that there are criminal gangs preying on rural communities, not just in terms of county lines but also in terms of the threats to people living in rural communities." Mr Pollard's comments come after the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales and the Countryside Alliance called on police and crime commissioners to put rural policing at the forefront of their agenda. Tim Bonner, the Countryside Alliance chief executive, said: "The real danger is rural policing gets locked into a cycle of decline because the perception is the police are not taking it seriously. The theft of a tractor is just as relevant as someone's factory being trashed in a town. These are often serious, organised criminals and they are prepared to commit violent acts." Mr Pollard said: "Part of the challenge I think, at the heart of it, is to look at rural life the way it actually is now, not through picture postcards or our romantic views of rural life in the past but what's it like today. There's such pride in our countryside from the people who live there – but there are problems that need addressing."

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Another Congressional representative has weighed into the race for Fort Worth mayor

    U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey threw his support behind Deborah Peoples for Fort Worth mayor Monday.