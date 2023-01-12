Brother of NYPD inspector tries to pass himself off as cop after fight, arrested for impersonating an officer

The brother of an NYPD inspector tried to pass himself off as a cop when police broke up a fight he was involved with — and wound up arrested for impersonating a police officer, the Daily News has learned.

Cops were responding to a Bronx dispute involving Walter Faison, 44, when he pulled out an NYPD identification card with his picture and name, police sources said. He also had a sergeant’s badge and pair of handcuffs on him.

Faison is the brother of Inspector Winston Faison, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Youth Strategies Division, sources said.

When cops ran the numbers on the ID Walter Faison provided, they found it did not match his name, police sources said.

His ruse exposed, Faison tossed the fake ID and tried to run but was quickly grabbed by police and taken into custody, according to the sources.

His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending. He is charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer.

His brother was commanding officer of the 61st and 81st precincts in Brooklyn before being placed in the Youth Strategies Division, according to the website of his non-profit company Aviation4Us, which teaches piloting skills to teens.

Walter Faison has a second brother and two sisters, who are both NYPD cops, , a police source said. The suspect would often visit his inspector brother at NYPD stationhouses and attend police functions with him, the source said.