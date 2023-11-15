Brother protecting sister from abuse shot to death in front of kids, Texas officials say

A 28-year-old Texas man is heading to prison after officials say he shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother while he was protecting her.

“The victim was just trying to be a good big brother by defending his sister, and it cost him his life,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Jason Campo said in a Nov. 11 news release.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Kempsha L. Wilson, of Houston, got into an argument with his then-live-in girlfriend over him talking to another woman, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

During the argument, Wilson beat and choked the woman, prosecutors said.

“During the fight, she pulled a handgun and fired a shot at him without result to emphasize that she wanted him out of her home. She also texted ... her brother to come help her,” the release said.

Wilson left, but when her brother showed up, Wilson came back with an “AK-47-style assault rifle” threatening them both, according to the release. But, the woman’s brother got Wilson to leave, prosecutors said.

The woman left the apartment with her two kids and went to stay at her brother’s home, officials said. The next day, they returned to the apartment, along with the brother’s three kids, to change clothes, according to the release.

While at the apartment, officials say Wilson returned with a handgun and two armed men. The woman took her pistol out to defend herself, but Wilson took it, according to the release.

“With a pistol in each hand, he confronted (the brother) in front of the apartment and pistol-whipped him. He then put the barrel of one of the guns to (the brother’s) chest and fired, killing him in front of his three kids. Wilson and the men he was with then fled,” prosecutors said.

Defense attorney information for Wilson was not immediately available.

Wilson was charged with murder, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced on Nov. 11 Wilson was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

“The defendant has already had several second chances and continues to hurt people, so the jury agreed that he needed to be in prison for life,” Campo said in the release.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

