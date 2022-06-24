Brother and sister accused of assaulting senior couple

Jun. 24—Brownsville police said they arrested a brother and sister on charges of aggravated assault and injury to elderly.

Jesse Hasani Galvan, 34, and Lucy Alexandra De La Garza, 26, are accused of assaulting a senior couple at the 3700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard May 8, 2022, police said.

Galvan reportedly slapped a 72-year-old man which caused him to fall to the ground while De La Garza reportedly pushed the man's 64-year-old wife causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Police were sent to the 3700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in reference to a fight in progress. The senior couple had been shopping at the location and when the wife was walking out of the store Galvan approached her, Sandoval said.

The woman's husband recognized Galvan and the two exchanged words and "then Galvan slapped the male victim," and this caused him to fall, Sandoval said. The man's wife got upset "and threw a fountain drink at Galvan to stop him from further assaulting her husband," he said. De La Garza then went over and pushed the woman down causing her to fall to the ground, Sandoval said.

By the time police arrived at the location Galvan and De La Garza had left the area, Sandoval said. The department's Criminal Investigations Unit was able to obtain warrants for the brother and sister, he said.

De La Garza was arrested on May 24 and Galvan was arrested Wednesday.

Galvan was charged with injury to elderly and his bond was set at $7,500. De La Garza was charged with aggravated assault, and she was given a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.