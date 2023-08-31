Brother, sister both found shot to death on the shoulder of I-85 in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of a brother and sister found dead on the shoulder of I-85.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to an unknown medical call Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. at the I-85/985 split.

A driver told police he pulled over because he was having trouble with his car and saw two people bleeding and not breathing on the side of the highway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police found 23-year-old Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes and her brother, 16-year-old Juan Angel Montes, both dead from gunshot wounds.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There were no vehicles near the bodies.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are following up on leads and seeking tips.

Anyone with any information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.