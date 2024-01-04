Brother and sister from Dubuque sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute meth

A brother and sister from Dubuque were sentenced to federal prison in late December for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, state officials said.

Jacob Patrick Demaio, 42, and Codi Lyn Demaio, 35, received prison terms after pleading guilty in July 2023 to conspiracy to distribute hundreds of pounds of "ice," also known as methamphetamine, near a school, officials said.

From August 2019 through January 2022, several residences nearby the school were used by the siblings to store and traffic meth in Dubuque, officials said.

According to evidence at a prior hearing, Jacob Demaio sold hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine to multiple people in Dubuque between 2019 and 2022. Customers buying drugs dropped off hundreds of thousands of dollars at various “stash” houses where the money was intended to be given to Jacob Demaio.

Codi Demaio took over the drug operation and sold pounds of methamphetamine to several people while her brother was incarcerated, officials said. According to evidence, Codi Demaio was once given $25,000 to go to California to buy drugs, but instead went to Las Vegas, Nevada and lost all the money, officials said.

Jacob Demaio was sentenced to 25 years and six months in prison and Codi Demaio was sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison, officials said.

Both brother and sister must serve a 10-year term of supervised release after they finish their prison term, officials said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dubuque siblings sentenced to prison for conspiring to sell meth