Brother, sister duo help shovel snow during winter weather conditions in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The art of paying people to shovel your snow is not dead just yet.

One brother and sister duo in Gaithersburg are still managing the headache of shoveling snow for an affordable fee.

“I thought when I was watching my brother that it looks fun and also to make some money at that,” said 11-year-old, Aubrey Campbell.

Preston and Aubrey Campbell have been shoveling driveways and sidewalks for a few years. The young entrepreneurs are charging neighbors based on what they can give to make it a little bit easier during these winter weather conditions.

“I got started a few years ago, just as a way to make some money and help some of our neighbors who weren’t able to shovel themselves,” said 15-year-old Preston. “We ask people to pay what they can, and some people will pay a little extra to help people who can’t afford to pay that extra bit.”

The two promote their business on apps like Nextdoor, where neighbors have been trying to find people willing to shovel their cars and sidewalks these last few days.

“This year we’re going to be clearing out people’s parking spots, and we also use ice melt to kind of prevent some more snow in the future, as well as ice forming,” Preston said.

Even though the two are young, they do all​ the heavy lifting.

“It’s not really difficult training because I’m strong, and I am used to carrying heavy things,” Aubrey said.

