Brother and sister found shot dead in apparent murder-suicide in Cabazon

A brother and sister were found shot dead in Cabazon on Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, officials said.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1500 block of Elm Street at 4:40 p.m., where they found a woman dead inside a vehicle.

The woman, identified as Rose V. Fidler, 36, appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Deputies were still securing the scene when they were called to a second shooting a few blocks away on the 5200 block of Riza Avenue, according to the department.

Officials there found Leonard Gamez, 40, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and identified him as a suspect.

There were no other outstanding suspects in the shootings, according to the department.

"Investigators determined both incidents are related based on witness statements and evidence located at both scenes," the statement read.

Fidler and Gamez were identified as siblings, but officials did not disclose what prompted the deadly shootings.

