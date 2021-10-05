Brother, sister indicted in assault on Livermore Falls couple

Oct. 5—AUBURN — A brother and sister were charged Tuesday by a grand jury with assaulting a couple who once housed them at their home in Livermore Falls.

Joshua R. Pollis, 36, of 113 Pillsbury Lane in Farmington, and his sister, Lindsey A. Pollis, 37, of 22 Pine Ridge Loop in Livermore Falls, were indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury this week, signing off on the charges Tuesday.

Joshua Pollis was charged with aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

Lindsey Pollis was charged with four misdemeanors, including assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and violation of bail.

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Livermore Falls address on Oct. 16. 2020, where a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were found covered in blood. The man had been beaten twice that day and was found lying in a bathtub with severe injuries to his face, body and legs; the woman had been punched and thrown down stairs twice, police said.

The Pollises had stayed the night at the couple's house because Lindsey Pollis had been a friend and had no place to stay. Her brother then asked if he could stay overnight. The two left and returned later, police said in court papers.

Joshua Pollis was accused of assaulting the man; Lindsey Pollis, the woman. Both were accused of smashing windows, a television and other household items.

The Pollises were issued summonses on the charges.