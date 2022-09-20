Brother and sister intentionally ram motorcyclist after taunting him, Florida cops say

A brother and sister were arrested two days after they were accused of intentionally ramming a motorcyclist with their car and fleeing, according to Florida police.

Officers began searching for a white Lincoln Mercury sedan on Sept. 17 after it swerved into a motorcyclist at around 11 a.m., sending it into the opposite lane and causing it to collide head-on with an oncoming truck, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. St. Petersburg is about 100 miles southwest of Orlando.

The sedan left the scene, and the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, on Sept. 19, officers arrested Narciso Rosario, 32, and his sister, Solimar Rosario, 31, according to statement on the police department’s Facebook page.

Solimar Rosario, who was a passenger in the vehicle, hung out the passenger window before the crash and taunted the motorcyclist, police said. Her brother, who was driving, is accused of intentionally ramming into the motorcyclist, causing him to crash.

Narciso Rosario is charged with second-degree attempted murder, and his sister is charged with second-degree attempted murder principle. Both are being held in the Pinellas County Jail with no bond.

The motorcyclist was still in “extremely critical condition” on Sept. 19, according to police.

