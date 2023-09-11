Brother, sister kidnapping team sentenced to prison

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua David Marsh and his sister, Jessica Ann Marsh, conspired to kidnap Joshua's two children on Nov. 1, 2021, and both are now headed to prison for a five-year sentence.

Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after a bench trial in June, and both were sentenced last week, according to prosecutors.

Joshua David Marsh, 30, of Lafayette, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, followed by one year on community correction and then two years on probation, according to prosecutors.

Jessica Ann Marsh, 32, of Lafayette, received a five-year prison sentence, followed by two years on probation, according to prosecutors.

Melissa Ann Whitaker, the Marsh's mother, pleaded guilty in May to criminal confinement for her role in taking her grandchildren from their mother. She is serving an 18-month suspended sentence that started last month with a 90-day stint on home detention, according to the sentencing order.

Joshua Marsh learned Nov. 1, 2021, that the mother of his daughters was leaving and taking the children, according to prosecutors. Joshua Marsh and Jessica Marsh confronted the mother at the bus station on North Third Street and took two girls, according to prosecutors.

"Joshua said he spoke with Jessica before going to the depot, and she said he could not get into trouble for just taking the kids," according to prosecutors' probable cause affidavit.

After taking the girls from their mother, one of the girls was put into Whitaker's car, according to prosecutors. Both children were taken to Marsh's downtown apartment where police caught up with them. The girls were not injured, according to prosecutors.

