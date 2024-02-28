Brother of St. Petersburg man struck by car wanted on murder charge

The brother of a St. Petersburg man who was intentionally struck by the driver of a car and killed just days after his son was fatally shot is now wanted for first degree murder, police said.

Tyree Gland, 34, is wanted in the death of his brother, Taiwan Gland Sr., St. Petersburg police said Wednesday. Detectives believe Tyree Gland intentionally struck Taiwan Gland with a vehicle two times, killing him, police said.

Officers responded to a call about 2:39 a.m. Monday and found Taiwan James Gland Sr., 35, lying in the intersection at Seventh Avenue South and 12th Street South in the Campbell Park neighborhood, according to information previously released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. Gland died at the scene.

In an update Wednesday, police said investigators had obtained a warrant for first degree murder for Tyree Gland. Video obtained by investigators shows a vehicle hitting Taiwan Gland Sr. twice, St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said.

Police have not released a potential motive for the killing.

Records show Tyree Gland was released from Florida state prison in December after serving 13 years for manslaughter and illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2007 drive by shooting in St. Petersburg that killed 15-year-old Deandre Brown. Tyree Gland was 17 at the time of the shooting. Authorities said he fired a gun into a group of teenagers on 15th Avenue South after a birthday party got out of control. Brown was an innocent bystander, authorities said.

Taiwan Gland Sr. is the father of 18-year-old Taiwan Gland Jr., who was killed last week in a shooting outside Citrus Grove Apartments. The apartment complex at 731 15th St. S is a couple of blocks west of where Gland Sr. was found dead. No arrests have been made in that case.

Fernandez said that shooting happened during an altercation between two groups.

In several public Facebook posts after his son’s death, Taiwan Gland Sr. mourned his son’s death.

“No words could explain my loss,” one post said, “this pain I wish on nobody it’s a pain that will leave you empty a pain that will leave you sinking in depression what I lost nobody can give me back.”

In the same post, Gland Sr. indicated he’d been there for his son through legal problems that he had, and that the two had conversations about staying out of trouble and away from problematic people.

“I used to tell him all the time ... these not your brothers not your home boys but he don’t listen what 18 year old boy would,” the post said.

Reached by phone Monday, Tajuana Gland, who is the mother of Tyree and Taiwan Gland Sr., told the Tampa Bay Times she was still processing the death of her son and grandson and wasn’t able to talk. She did not immediately respond to a text message from the Times on Wednesday after police announced another son was wanted in Taiwan Gland Sr.’s death.

But in a series of Facebook posts over the past two days, Tajuana Gland mourned one son and questioned why another son would have killed him.

In one post on Wednesday, she said that when the car hit Taiwan Gland Sr., it sent him “eight to 10 (feet) in the air.”

”Tyree you went up the block made a u turn then put them high beans on your brother then mashed that gas pedal again over his body to finish him off,” she wrote.

Tajuana Gland said she was looking for Tyree to “help and put you away before you hurt another person.”

”I had all 4 sons home doing good things. What went wrong between 2 brothers? Nothing can be this serious I don’t understand this. I can’t freakin get pass this in my mind. It’s killing me,” she wrote.

This is developing story and will be updated.