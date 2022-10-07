Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

1
OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO
·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday.

Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. He's booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland.

Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.

He was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Warnke had said detectives were also seeking a person of interest believed to be his accomplice.

Relatives of the victims and fellow members of the Punjabi Sikh community, meanwhile, were shocked by the killings.

At a vigil Thursday evening in downtown Merced, hundreds of people held lit candles and formed a circle of around enlarged photos of the victims. Religious leaders of different faiths opened the ceremony with prayers for the family, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

“Tonight was the community coming together and showing the Singh family that ‘we’re here with you and we will be here with you for as long as you need us, and we will remember the names of those we lost,’” family friend Priya Lakireddy told the newspaper.

The city of Merced, where the family lived and had their trucking business, will hold evening vigils in their memory through Sunday.

The older Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. Sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, he was released in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the department said.

Relatives of Salgado contacted authorities and told them he had admitted to them his involvement in the kidnapping, Warnke told KFSN-TV on Tuesday. Salgado tried to take his own life before police arrived at a home in Atwater — where an ATM card belonging to one of the victims was used after the kidnapping — about 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Merced.

Efforts to reach Salgado’s family were unsuccessful Friday.

The victims were Punjabi Sikhs, a community that has a significant presence in the trucking business in central California where many of them drive trucks, own trucking companies or other businesses associated with trucking.

Public records show the family owns Unison Trucking Inc. and relatives said they had opened an office in the last few weeks in a parking lot the Singh brothers also operated. The feud with Salgado dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got pretty nasty” in text messages or emails. Other details about Salgado's employment and the nature of the dispute were not immediately available.

Warnke said he believes the family was killed within an hour of the Monday morning kidnapping, when they were taken at gunpoint from their business. Their bodies were found near the town of Dos Palos, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Merced.

Warnke on Thursday would not discuss the condition of the adults’ remains in the orchard but said it was unclear how the baby died. Warnke said the child was the only one with no visible trauma and an autopsy will be conducted.

Surveillance video showed the suspect — later identified as Salgado — leading the Singh brothers, who had their hands zip-tied behind their backs, into the back seat of Amandeep Singh’s pickup truck. He drove the brothers away and returned several minutes later.

The suspect then went back to the trailer that served as the business office and led Jasleen Kaur, who was carrying her baby in her arms, out and into the truck before the suspect drove them away shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Hours later, firefighters on Monday found Amandeep Singh’s truck on fire in the town of Winton, 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Merced. Police officers went to Amandeep Singh’s home, where a family member tried to reach him and the couple. When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the sheriff's office to report them missing.

They were likely already dead.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Robert Jablon in Los Angeles and News Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested for murder, kidnapping of California family

    A suspect has been arrested on murder and kidnapping charges after four members of a California family, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area two days after their abduction, authorities said. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday night that it had booked Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, into jail on four counts of murder and kidnapping. Salgado is accused of kidnapping Jasleen Kaur, 27, her baby girl Aroohi Dheri, the baby's father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39.

  • Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'

    The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Investigators were preparing a case against the suspect — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — and sought a person of interest believed to be his accomplice.

  • Who is Jesus Manuel Salgado? What we know about suspect in California family’s killing

    Court documents show he previously robbed and held another family at gunpoint.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Merced Kidnapping: Family of four found dead

    According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, the family of four has been found dead.

  • Merced kidnapping: suspect worked for family, baby was left to die

    The suspect in custody for his alleged role in the kidnapping and deaths of the Merced County family was previously arrested in 2005.

  • Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

    A hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed Friday morning that Tropical Storm Julia took form in the Caribbean northwest of Colombia, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 2 p.m., the U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft’s crew reported Julia having maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and a westbound-forward motion of 18 mph. Julia’s tropical storm-force winds have a reach of ...

  • World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points

    The Official World Golf Ranking won't be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour's request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn't run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Two women steal $1.4K of clothing from Kohl’s, MPD says

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two women who stole from a Kohl’s in Cordova.

  • Rick Hendrick sends gift to Petty GMS to congratulate, thank team

    Hendrick Motorsports sets a standard of excellence for how to run a professional NASCAR Cup Series organization — and that precedent comes from the top down, starting with team owner Rick Hendrick. Look no further than this tweet from fellow Chevrolet-backed Petty GMS Racing — a team that, in some form or another through its […]

  • C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

    This, of course, happened in California…

  • Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

    The FDA granted the "fast track" status to the drug, which makes it eligible for an expedited review. The developments come as obesity continues to be a major health concern in the United States, with the disease estimated to have affected more than 40% of the population and cost nearly $173 billion annually, according to federal data. The FDA had approved Mounjaro for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in May. The drug — also known as tirzepatide — is expected to become a blockbuster treatment if approved for obesity, and compete with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.

  • Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

    An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

  • Michigan Supreme Court to decide if judge's emails compromised Allegan conviction

    The Supreme Court said it would hear the appeal, but would limit the scope to the ex parte communications between Bakker and Koch.

  • Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home

    Ryan Yamamoto reports on criminal investigation underway after over two dozen dogs are taken from a San Francisco homeowner (10-5-2022)

  • Hurricane Ian damage at The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club on Sanibel Island

    See damage The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club on Sanibel Island sustained during Hurricane Ian.

  • Video of Senior Dog Trying to Go Back to His Former Owners' House Is Just Heartbreaking

    He doesn't understand why they left him.

  • ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Greenlit at NBC

    NBC has greenlit “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” a new expansion of the “AGT” franchise. Simon Cowell, who created the franchise, will judge the new series alongside current “AGT” judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, and current host Terry Crews also returns. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature not only winners from previous seasons, but finalists, […]

  • Biden pardons thousands for marijuana possession

    US President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. (Oct. 7)

  • This Major Medication Shortage Has Patients "Scared," New Report Says

    If you're on prescription medications, there's a good chance they play at least a somewhat important role in your life. And whether it's to help manage a chronic condition or keep your heart health in check, it's not uncommon to have a pill bottle with your name on it. In data collected between 2015 and 2016, researchers found that 45.8 percent of the U.S. population had used a prescription drug within the past 30 days, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CD