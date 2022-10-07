Brother of suspect in killing of kidnapped California family arrested

The brother of a man suspected of kidnapping and killing four members of the same central California family was arrested in connection with the horrific crime, authorities said Friday.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies late Thursday night booked 41-year-old Alberto Salgado into custody on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, according to a department statement.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was apprehended Tuesday after he attempted suicide, officials said. He's been unable to speak to investigators due to his medical condition, authorities have said.

He's suspected of taking infant Aroohi Dheri; her parents, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday morning.

Their bodies were found in a nearby farm on Wednesday night.

From the outset of the investigation, Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke speculated that Jesus Manuel Salgado had help in the kidnapping, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

It wasn't immediately clear on Friday if the younger Salgado had hired or been assigned a defense attorney.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com