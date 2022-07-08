Brother of teen charged in Syanna Puryear-Tucker's death accused of threat toward family

Tensions boiled over earlier this week between the families of two teenagers who got into a deadly fight in January 2021, with the brother of a girl charged with murder accused of driving to the house of the sister of the dead girl and threatening to kill her family.

Prosecutors charged Ty James Luna, 27, on Tuesday with felony harassment for the incident earlier that morning in Bremerton.

Ty Luna is the brother of Lola Luna, now 17, who is awaiting trial and charged as an adult with second-degree murder for the Jan. 30, 2021, stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker, 16. Lola Luna’s trial is currently scheduled for Sept. 26.

For their part, Ty Luna and his girlfriend told Bremerton police that friends and family of Puryear-Tucker had driven to their house, shouted “Justice for Syanna” and assaulted the girlfriend, threatening to kill her.

No charges have been filed for that part of the incident. The report used in court to support the allegations against Ty Luna, called a probable cause statement, left out those allegations.

Bremerton Police Cpl. Jason Butler also left out of his two-page, typewritten probable cause statement mention of the background leading up the July 5 incidents – that Bremerton officers had investigated the high-profile pending murder case involving the family members.

Butler also didn’t mention that both families have complained about ongoing harassment and taunting from the other and criticized law enforcement for not doing enough to respond to their concerns.

Police were first called at 1:50 a.m. on July 5 to a residence on the 4800 block of Driftwood Street after receiving a report about a large group of people fighting.

There, officers found Ty Luna and his girlfriend, who was bloodied. They told police a group of Puryear-Tucker’s family and friends had been driving past their house shouting at them.

During one occasion that they drove by, a woman, 20, allegedly got out of the car and attacked Ty Luna’s girlfriend, shoving her to the ground from behind, punching her in the face and saying she was going to kill her, according to police reports.

Story continues

Officers referred the 20-year-old for misdemeanor assault charges. No charges had been filed as of Thursday.

At about 2 a.m., while officers were at Ty Luna’s residence, they received a call from Puryear-Tucker’s sister on the 4400 block of Conch Street.

She told officers that Ty Luna had gone to her house, pointed a pistol at her and threatened to kill her and her family. Other witnesses at the scene told police they saw the hostile interaction but did not hear the threat or see a gun. Police reported they did not recover a gun.

Police already at Ty Luna’s house arrested him for the alleged threats and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail. Ty Luna denied owning a firearm and offered to let police search his residence, details that were included in reports provided by the department but not included in charging documents.

Ty Luna’s attorney, who is also representing Lola Luna in the murder case, said in court Tuesday that there was more to the story and that morning Ty Luna had to defend his girlfriend from an unprovoked attack at his residence.

Syanna Puryear-Tucker

“You have presented a significant argument that is not anywhere in the police report,” Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Tina Robinson told attorney John Kannin, saying his argument could be used at Ty Luna’s trial. “The police report describes something very different.”

Bremerton Police Chief Tom Wolfe acknowledged that the pending murder case was “germane" but said he didn’t know why Butler left that detail out of the probable cause statement.

In other reports from the incident, but not included in charging documents seen by Robinson, officers noted the pending murder case and the allegations from Ty Luna's girlfriend.

Wolfe said the purpose of a probable cause statement is to establish in court facts to meet a low burden of proof to support the charge, so not every detail will be mentioned. He advised patience for those eager for a resolution to the case over Puryear-Tucker’s death.

“It is always concerning when threats are being made especially when emotions have run so high over an incident like this one,” Wolfe wrote to the Kitsap Sun in an email. “No good comes from taking actions into one's own hands. The criminal justice system is far from perfect but it is the only one we have and we must let that run its course.”

In requesting Ty Luna be held on bail, the victim in the case, Puryear-Tucker’s sister, said she and her loved ones had suffered from actions by the Luna family.

“My kids are scared to leave their home, and that’s not fair,” the woman told Robinson, who declined to release Ty Luna and kept his bail at $25,000.

Kannin told Robinson that there was no danger to the community, “other than what the angry mob is doing. So perhaps the angry mob should be given a no-contact order to stay away from Mr. Luna and his family.”

Lola Luna

The conflict between the families started in January 2021 when Puryear-Tucker went with friends and her infant daughter to Lola Luna’s house in East Bremerton to confront her. The two got into a fight in Lola Luna’s front yard.

Records say Lola Luna had armed herself with a knife and when Puryear-Tucker hit her, Lola Luna responded each time by stabbing Puryear-Tucker, who bled to death.

Prosecutors rejected Lola Luna’s claim of self-defense and charged her with second-degree murder.

Loved ones of Puryear-Tucker have been waiting for the case to go to court, but Kitsap County Superior Court enacted jury trial closures starting in March 2020 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Since then it has held one murder trial over a 2019 case, which ended last month with a guilty verdict against a man accused of killing his 2-month-old son.

While the murder case against Lola Luna has been pending, both families have complained about harassment, trespassing, stalking and taunting from the other. Lola Luna’s parents moved with her out of their East Bremerton house and relocated to Pierce County, saying they wanted to escape demonstrations in front of their house by friends and family of Puryear-Tucker.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Brother of teen charged in Syanna's death accused of threat to family