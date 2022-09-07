Brother testifies against brother in trial of man accused of having his mobster dad killed in the Bronx

Salvatore Zottola remembers the first shot hitting him in the chest, and rolling on the ground to avoid his would-be assassin’s gun, but once the bullets started hitting his head, it all became a blur.

Taking the stand in Brooklyn federal court at his younger brother’s federal murder trial Wednesday, Zottola described the year of attacks against his mobster father, Sylvester “Sally Daz” Zottola, 71, that led to the patriarch’s 2018 killing, and about his attempts at “being a detective” to figure out who was behind them.

And he described the July 11, 2018 attempt on his life outside his Bronx waterfront home, by a gunman who kept on shooting after he hit the ground.

“After five (times) you lose count, but I think it was seven... When I got shot in the back, that hurt, and when I got shot in the head, that’s the last shot I remember because it was lights-out,” Zottola, 45, said.

Zottola’s younger brother, Anthony Zottola Sr., 44, is accused of befriending and hiring a Bloods gang leader to have thier dad killed in a dramatic Oct. 4, 2018 hit in the drive-thru of a Bronx McDonald’s.

Anthony Zottola Sr. wanted to take control of his father’s $45 million real estate and rental property empire, so he had the patriarch killed and planned the botched hit on his older brother, federal prosecutors allege.

Sally Daz’s daughter, Debbie Zottola, sat in the court gallery, watching as brother testified against brother.

She refused to say if she believed Anthony Zottola had their dad killed.

“We grew up in a very tight-knit family, where love was expressed,” she told the Daily News. “It’s devastating to watch both of my brothers in a courtroom. I will forever love my brothers and my father.”

On the stand, Salvatore Zottola described the day of his attempted murder. He said he collected money from one of the “Joker Poker” machines he and his dad ran in the Bronx, pulled up to his house, chatted with a friend and a cousin on the street, and then got out of his car.

“I opened the door. I happened to notice a guy out the window, a gun out the window I should say,” he said. “He fired his first shot at my chest... Then I crawled to the back of the car. I peeked my head out to get the plate and the color of the car.”

The gunman got out and headed toward him, and he tried standing up, then tripped on a curb and deliberately started rolling. “Rolling was the best thing to do,” he said. “I got shot in my back, my head, my hands.”

He also described the day of his father’s murder, how the police officer wife of his friend called him, but wouldn’t tell him what happened, and how his brother described the shooting to him.

“(Anthony) said that Maragret, my father’s girlfriend, was on the phone with my dad, and she heard a bunch of bangs, and he never answered the phone again.”

After that, Anthony Zottola took over the real estate business, hiring more people and planning to sell some properties — something his father never wanted to do, Salvatore Zottola said.

Prosecutors didn’t ask Salvatore Zottola if his brother ordered the attempted hit, or his father’s murder, and he never said as much on the stand.