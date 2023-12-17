Brother of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson found safe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s brother has been found safe after going missing on Wednesday.

Henderson posted on social media, “My brother has been located. He is safe. We are overjoyed, relieved, and so grateful for everyone’s help — especially the incredible officers at UNLV Police Department who have been so professional and kind in their assistance.”

PREVIOUSLY: Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson searching for missing brother last seen near UNLV

Henderson said her brother is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and had last been seen near campus on Wednesday. He was expected to drive back to Utah that day.

No further information is available at this time.

